Gov. Bill Walker welcomed the U.S. Navy to Alaska on May 16, when the U.S.S. O’Kane docked in Juneau for the week, and continued his call for an Arctic naval base in the state. Walker toured the ship, telling sailors on board that given Alaska’s vast coastline and the state’s proximity to Russia, North Korea and China, it makes strategic sense for a naval base to e located in Alaska. Photo courtesy of the office of Gov. Bill Walker