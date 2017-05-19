Law & Order May 5-11

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 5–5-17 thru 5-11-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MAY 5, Friday:

Nothing to report.

MAY 6, Saturday:

2:27 p.m. Caller reported assisting an individual into their home after they had fallen in the driveway and wanted someone to go check and see if they were fine. Officer responded and noticed individual had a bloody mouth and chin from falling. Individual stated they didn’t want medical attention 10:42 p.m. Caller reported a loose dog that would not leave. Officer picked up dog and delivered to owner who stated that they will be buying a tag for it.

MAY 7, Sunday:

10:43 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a medical transport from the hospital to the airport. Ambulance responded and transported the patient.

MAY 8, Monday:

10:04 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for being short of breath and coughing up blood. Ambulance responded and transported the patient to CCMC.

MAY 9, Tuesday:

1:59 a.m. Caller requested an Officer because she thinks someone may be outside her camper and attempted to enter it. Officer responded unable to locate anyone outside.

MAY 10, Wednesday:

10:44 a.m. Out of State caller requested a welfare check on her son. Officer contacted her son finding all to be well.

MAY 11, Thursday:

Nothing to report.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8am to 3:00pm unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.