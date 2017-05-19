Letter to the Editor: Hire Russians to investigate

The American government needs to subcontract out to the KGB or the GRU Russian Intelligence Agency to do the investigation on the connection of the White House with the Russians and the 2016 election interference. They can do it much cheaper and faster. They are the ones who have the most information on this in the first place. If we have someone from the American government do this, it will cost a lot of money, will be delayed for many years and in the end it will be a political finding instead of a real finding because the American government cannot be trusted.

John Suter

Chugiak, Alaska