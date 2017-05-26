Cordova High School graduates celebrate

Salutatorian Leigha Peebles receives the PTA award from Loreen Pallas during the commencement for Cordova High School’s graduating class of 2017, on May 20 at the Cordova High School gymnasium. Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Senior Andrew Udani-Muma delivers his salutatorian speech at Cordova High School’s class of 2017 commencement. Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Valedictorian Ethan Whitcomb delivered a commencement speech at Cordova High School’s class of 2017 graduation ceremony. Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
English teacher Debra Adams pins a corsage on Board of Education President Barb Jewell. Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Leigha Peebles gives her salutatorian speech. Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Ethan Whitcomb gives his valedictorian speech. Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Loreen Pallas of the PTA addresses the Class of 2017. Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Pastor Larry Goodall of The Little Chapel Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Graduate Elizabeth Arnold and Dorne Hawxhurst Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times
Class of 2017 Photo by Penny Johnson/for The Cordova Times

Cordova High School 2017 commencement was held 5:30 p.m. May 20 at the Cordova High School Gymnasium.

Class

Motto: “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”

Colors: blue and white

Flower: Hydrangea

Song: “In the Street” by Cheap Trick

Class of 2017 Graduates:

Ethan David Whitcomb* – Valedictorian

Andrew-Aaron Romeo Udani-Muma* – Salutatorian

Leigha Marie Peebles* – Salutatorian

Elizabeth Odessa Arnold

Denise Ann Olsen

Ethan Ray Castillo Santana

Anthony Ryan Delpino

Allen Scott Frazier

Stelios Georgos Gialopsos

Camaron David Gillespie

Zachary Karl Hamberger*

Joseph Jmes Kacsh

Julian Declan Leighton-Smith

Brent Keith Leto Olsen

Aaron Juan Silva-Merritt

Sidney Songer

Hannah Marissa Varnadoe

Andrew David Werner

Heidi Lynn Wiese

*National Honor Society member

