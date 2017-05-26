Cordova High School graduates celebrate

Cordova High School 2017 commencement was held 5:30 p.m. May 20 at the Cordova High School Gymnasium.
Class…
Motto: “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”
Colors: blue and white
Flower: Hydrangea
Song: “In the Street” by Cheap Trick
Class of 2017 Graduates:
Ethan David Whitcomb* – Valedictorian
Andrew-Aaron Romeo Udani-Muma* – Salutatorian
Leigha Marie Peebles* – Salutatorian
Elizabeth Odessa Arnold
Denise Ann Olsen
Ethan Ray Castillo Santana
Anthony Ryan Delpino
Allen Scott Frazier
Stelios Georgos Gialopsos
Camaron David Gillespie
Zachary Karl Hamberger*
Joseph Jmes Kacsh
Julian Declan Leighton-Smith
Brent Keith Leto Olsen
Aaron Juan Silva-Merritt
Sidney Songer
Hannah Marissa Varnadoe
Andrew David Werner
Heidi Lynn Wiese
*National Honor Society member