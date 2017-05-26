Cordova High School graduates celebrate

1 of 10

Cordova High School 2017 commencement was held 5:30 p.m. May 20 at the Cordova High School Gymnasium.

Motto: “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”

Colors: blue and white

Flower: Hydrangea

Song: “In the Street” by Cheap Trick

Class of 2017 Graduates:

Ethan David Whitcomb* – Valedictorian

Andrew-Aaron Romeo Udani-Muma* – Salutatorian

Leigha Marie Peebles* – Salutatorian

Elizabeth Odessa Arnold

Denise Ann Olsen

Ethan Ray Castillo Santana

Anthony Ryan Delpino

Allen Scott Frazier

Stelios Georgos Gialopsos

Camaron David Gillespie

Zachary Karl Hamberger*

Joseph Jmes Kacsh

Julian Declan Leighton-Smith

Brent Keith Leto Olsen

Aaron Juan Silva-Merritt

Sidney Songer

Hannah Marissa Varnadoe

Andrew David Werner

Heidi Lynn Wiese

*National Honor Society member