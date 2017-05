Surfs up for Copper River gillnet fisherman Mike Blume and the F/V Atomic during the second commercial salmon opener of 2017. More and more of the Copper River fleet are upsizing their operations with the increase of inside closers, as fishing rough waters and catching waves is best done in larger boats with plenty of horsepower. The weather Monday, May 22 created less than favorable seas, scattering cabins about and leaving some fishermen bruised and battered.