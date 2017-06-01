Around Town: What’s happening in Cordova

Birds of Paradise

Avian inspired art by David Sibley and many local artists will be on display through June in the Copper River Gallery. This exhibit, curated by Paula Payne, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Deepwater Horizon

The Cordova girls basketball team presents the movie “Deepwater Horizon” for a fundraiser, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the North Star Theatre.

Ducks Unlimited Sponsor Event

Copper Delta Ducks Unlimited is having their spring sponsor’s fundraiser banquet on Saturday, June 3 at The Powder House. Non-members are welcome as DU membership is included with admission. For more information contact Nancy O’Brien at 424-5326.

First Fish fundraiser

The 4th annual First Fish Art Show opening reception is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Snow City Café in Anchorage. The event is hosted by The Eyak Foundation to raise funds for scholarships and Eyak cultural events. The show will display for one month.

Plastics recycling

The next plastic recycling event will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the AC Value Center parking lot. For information on how to volunteer, contact Shae Bowman at the Copper River Watershed Project at shae@copperriver.org or call 907-424-3334.

Copper River Nouveau

Prince William Sound Science Center’s annual benefit gala is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. The Fisheries Achievement Award reception will be at 5 p.m. at the Cordova Center and is open to the public. Dinner and auction for ticketed guests will follow at 7 p.m. at Orca Adventure Lodge. To join or support the event, contact Signe Fritsch at sfritsch@pwssc.org or call 907-424-5800, ext. 232.

Cemetery Clean-Up Day

Please join the Eyak Corporation and Native Village of Eyak for the Annual Clean-Up Day and Day of Respect at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Lakeview Cemetery, Nirvana Park Cemetery and Eyak Burial Grounds. Lunch is provided to volunteers.

F/V drill Conductor workshop

All mariners are welcome to attend an Alaska Marine Safety Education Association fishing vessel drill conductor workshop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cordova Center Education Room. The class is free to all commercial fishermen and crew, thanks to support from U.S. Coast Guard and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. For others, the fee is $175. Register online at www.amsea.org/register, or call 907-747-3287.

