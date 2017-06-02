Letter to the Editor: Where does the human element fit in this?

So the F/V Bad Boy capsized on Kokenhenic bar, and the fisherman survived. They found the F/V Dances with Clams on Pete Dahl bar without the fisherman.

The ADFG needs to admit the king run is much stronger then their prediction. A catch of 3600 kings in two 12-hour openers, all in outside waters, indicates a fairly substantial run.

First we have an undercover sting operation resulting in five fish not reported. What’s that come out to $10,000 per fish? There are heroin and meth dealers killing our kids in rural Alaska. They seem more intent of making criminals out of people feeding their families then they do getting these dealers off the streets.

Now we have a fisherman missing as result of their management plan.

Where does the human element fit in this?

Hmmm

Bob Henrichs