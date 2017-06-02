Photos: Red Nose Day at Children’s Pallas!By The Cordova Times - June 2, 2017Children's Pallas’ kids sport red noses on May 25. Parent Sue Ervin provided the noses for Red Nose Day, an event that brings people together to have fun and raise money to end child poverty. Photo courtesy of Children’s Pallas/For The Cordova Times Parent Sue Ervin, and Children’s Pallas’ owner Lorene Pallas sport red noses on May 25 in recognition of Red Nose Day. Photo courtesy of Children’s Pallas/for The Cordova Times