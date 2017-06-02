Play Ball!By The Cordova Times - June 2, 2017 1 of 8 Rowan Wildrick, the son of Brian Wildrick and Lindsay Butters, concentrates intently on the ball as he gets ready to swing the bat during a T-ball game the evening of May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times This little slugger raced toward first base after her turn at bat during a T-ball game May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times The coach helped this batter with her form during a T-ball game on May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times This young athlete, on T-ball team Red Sox, appeared rather spry, showing off some fancy footwork during an evening game May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times A Red Sox T-ball batter in deep concentration as she connects with the ball during a May 27 game at the Cordova ballfield. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times T-ball teammates worked together in the outfield during a game May 27 at the Cordova Ballfield. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Winding up for the pitch and letting go, this T-ball player showed all the right stuff during his game on May 27, at the Cordova ballfield. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Parent volunteers and coaches lined all the bases for a May 27 T-ball game, guiding the young players as they learn the ropes of America’s favorite pastime. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times