Play Ball!

By
The Cordova Times
-
1 of 8
Rowan Wildrick, the son of Brian Wildrick and Lindsay Butters, concentrates intently on the ball as he gets ready to swing the bat during a T-ball game the evening of May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
This little slugger raced toward first base after her turn at bat during a T-ball game May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
The coach helped this batter with her form during a T-ball game on May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
This young athlete, on T-ball team Red Sox, appeared rather spry, showing off some fancy footwork during an evening game May 27. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
A Red Sox T-ball batter in deep concentration as she connects with the ball during a May 27 game at the Cordova ballfield. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
T-ball teammates worked together in the outfield during a game May 27 at the Cordova Ballfield. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Winding up for the pitch and letting go, this T-ball player showed all the right stuff during his game on May 27, at the Cordova ballfield. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Parent volunteers and coaches lined all the bases for a May 27 T-ball game, guiding the young players as they learn the ropes of America’s favorite pastime. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR