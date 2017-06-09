This Week in Photos: Chinook Fry Released

This Week in Photos: Chinook Fry ReleasedBy The Cordova Times - June 9, 2017 The Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game’s Fish Bus showed up in Cordova June 2, around 9:45 p.m. and headed to Hippy Cove, where biologists released Chinook salmon fry into pens. The fry will remain in the pens for a few days to allow them to imprint on the water, before being released into the ocean. Volunteers Teagan and Carissa O’Rourke, and Cole Hanson, will feed the Chinook fry for several days until the fish are released. The fry are from the William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery, in Anchorage. Photo by Melanie O’Rourke/For The Cordova Times Jay Baumer, Area Sportfish Biologist with the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game for Anchorage, Prince William Sound and the North Gulf Coast, prepares to show volunteer Carissa O’Rourke how to feed Chinook fry released into pens at Hippy Cove June 2. The fry will remain in the water long enough to imprint upon it, then will be released into the ocean.Photo by Melanie O’Rourke/For The Cordova Times