Around Town: What’s Happening around Cordova

Cemetery Clean-Up Day

Join the Eyak Corporation and Native Village of Eyak for the Annual Clean-Up Day and Day of Respect at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Lakeview Cemetery, Nirvana Park Cemetery and Eyak Burial Grounds. Lunch will be provided for volunteers.

Beauty and the Beast

Cordova Arts and Pageants presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on Friday, June 16 at the North Star Theatre in the Cordova Center. Two screenings will be at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

F/V drill conductor workshop

The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association’s fishing vessel drill conductor workshop is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cordova Center Education Room. The class is free to all commercial fishermen and crew and $175 for others. Register online at www.amsea.org/register, or call 907-747-3287.

Community health forum

Ilanka Community Health Center will host a discussion at ICHC on 705 2nd Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 to gather information to better serve the community’s health care needs. Refreshments provided and attendees will have a chance to win a gift certificate from a local business. RSVP with Miriam Dunbar at 907-424-3622 or email miriam.dunbar@eyak-nsn.gov by June 16.

City manager’s mug-up

Join City Manager Alan Lanning and key city staff for their quarterly mug-up 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 in the lower atrium at the Cordova Center. Ask questions and learn about the newly adopted city of Cordova Strategic Plan for 2017 and 2018. Coffee and refreshments provided.

Delta Restoration Team (D.R.T.) Camp

PWSSC’s D.R.T. Camp is June 24 through July 1. Rising 9th-12th grade students will gain a sense of stewardship toward their public lands and connect with each other and their natural habitats. For more information or to register visit PWSSC.org or contact Lauren Bien at lbien@pwssc.org or call 424-5800 x231.

Birds of Paradise

Avian inspired art by David Sibley and many local artists is on display at the Copper River Gallery through June. This exhibit, curated by Paula Payne, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

First Fish fundraiser

The 4th annual First Fish Art Show is on display at Snow City Café in Anchorage and will stay up through June. The event is hosted by The Eyak Foundation and raises funds for scholarships and Eyak cultural events.

Cordova 4H Music Camp

Classes for ages 6+ will be from July 17 through July 21. Hawaiian Camp classes for 6-8-year-olds, Bluegrass (and more) Camp for 9-18-year-olds and an Adult Camp for 18+. Take advantage of early bird registration, find out more about the program and how to volunteer at www.cordovamusiccamp.org

Summer food service program

Free healthy meals for kids 18 and younger are provided weekdays at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hot or cold lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site and adults are welcome to purchase meals. Free cold lunches for kids are also available for pickup at Children’s Pallas, Bidarki and Coast Guard housing from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary School for a monthly menu.

Summer reading program

Summer reading began at the Cordova Public Library on June 7 and will continue 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Weekly summer reading themes are: “Eureka! Inventors and Inventions” on June 28, “Birds Build” on July 5, “Marvelous Modes of Transportation” on July 12, “2, 4, 6, 8! How Do We Communicate?” on July 19, and “End of Summer Reading Party!” July 26.

