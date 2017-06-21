Injured fisherman medevaced to Kodiak

A 58-year-old fisherman with a broken ankle was medevaced on June 18 from the fishing vessel New Dawn, in the vicinity of Shelikof Strait, for medical care in Kodiak, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him, the Coast Guard said. Weather on scene was reported as 17-mile-an hour winds and one-foot seas.

“Despite the weather, the aircrew alongside the crew of the New Dawn was able to complete a successful hoist,” said Cory Cichoracki, watchstander at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center. “Due to the crewman’s possible need for an orthopedic surgeon, we determined the best course of action was to get him off the New Dawn and place him aboard the Jayhawk helicopter for transfer to advanced medical care,” Cichoracki said.