Coast Guard kicks off Arctic Shield 2017

Arctic Shield 2017 is underway, with the opening of a U.S. Coast Guard forward operating location in Kotzebue.

As part of operation Arctic Shield 2017, the Coast Guard will deploy cutters, aircraft and personnel for a variety of Coast Guard missions this summer from Dutch Harbor through the Bering Strait and along the North Slope, including the Northern Alaska Outer Continental Shelf.

Arctic Shelf 2017, beginning July 1, will include Arctic deployments by the crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Healy, Sherman, Maple, Hickory and Alex Haley, as well as Coast Guard participation in Operation Arctic Guardian, a multi-agency pollution response exercise to take place in Utqiagvik.

“Forward deploying assets and personnel enhances our ability to conduct Coast Guard missions in the Arctic,” said Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, commander, Coast Guard 17th District. “The assets and people come from Coast Guard units throughout the United States to protect the Arctic environment, marine transportation system and all those who depend on it.”

Seasonal Arctic Shield operations began in 2009 to support Coast Guard missions in response to increased maritime activity in the Arctic. Arctic Shield activities include conducting statutory Coast Guard missions such as search and rescue, law enforcement, aids to navigation and ensuring the safety and security of shipping in the region.

Arctic Shield is also an effort to broaden partnerships with local, state, tribal and federal agencies, increase maritime domain awareness, and improve preparedness, prevention and response capabilities in the region. Coast Guard officials said.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of a Coast Guard presence in Alaska.

On Aug. 12, 1867, the Revenue Cutter Lincoln transported the first federal officials to Sitka for the formal transfer of proprietorship from Russia on Oct. 18, 1867.