Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 6-23-17 thru 6-29-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JUNE 23, Friday:

11:30 a.m. Caller reported his taillight had been cracked and a small portion of his rear bumper had been scratched by another vehicle. Officer responded going through video surveillance and conducted an investigation.

JUNE 24, Saturday:

12:14 a.m. Caller reported her boyfriend was bothering her all day and that he would not leave her alone. Officer responded and separated both parties for the night. 1:58 a.m. Officer noticed a door slightly open at a local establishment. Owners were contacted and asked if the officer could shut and lock it. 6:26 a.m. Caller stated it wasn’t an emergency but was the only number he could dial and that he was in a small boat that left Whittier the night before and was following the coast point to point and is now lost. He stated that he could see a vessel and a red buoy. Dispatch contacted the Coast Guard and contacted a company to get a ping from the callers phone for location. Individual later called back and stated that a vessel was approaching him and help him give the coast guard his location. 7:11 a.m. Caller reported that his tenants were moving out to another location and that the were letting people stay in the residence and that some may be drug users and would like an officer to stand by while they locked it up. 7:26 a.m. Dispatch received two fire alarms for a local establishment. Fire department responded and determined it to be a false alarm. 3:16 p.m. Individual came into the station to report her purple bag containing a towel and her daughters swim suit missing. Items were later found and returned to the owner. 3:50 p.m. Caller reported a dog without a collar was walking along the highway. Incident was noted. 10:03 p.m. Individual came to the station to report her bike stolen. Individual fill out a report form and case is under investigation.

JUNE 25, Sunday:

12:38 a.m. While patrolling the officer noticed a vehicle parked playing loud music. Officer advised the driver to keep the music down. 3:41 a.m. Officer noticed people arguing outside of a bar. 5:34 p.m. Caller reported someone had been going in and out of her apartment without her consent while she had been out of town. Officer spoke with individual and informed her of her options as a tenant. 10:18 p.m. Caller reported his neighbors dog was loose and that it was dangerous. Officers responded and found the loose dog and later found which residence the dog belongs to and was able to get the dog back inside of the residence.

JUNE 26, Monday:

Nothing to report.

JUNE 27, Tuesday:

4:48 p.m. Caller reported she lost her black North Face gloves. If they are taken to the Police Station she will be called back.

JUNE 28, Wednesday:

Nothing to report.

JUNE 29, Thursday:

5:04 p.m. Officer started an investigation for a Front End Loader that had been vandalized.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8am to 3:00pm unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.