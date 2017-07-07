Letter: Thank you for a fabulous Fourth of July celebration

The Cordova Chamber of Commerce would like to sincerely thank the army of volunteers and supporters that helped make this event happen, especially: Cordova Telephone and Cordova Wireless, Trident Seafoods, Copper River Seafoods, Ocean Beauty, Northern Fish Alaska, Camtu’s Alaska Wild Seafoods, and all the Cordova businesses that donated to support this free community event!

We are also immensely grateful to David Roemhildt – grilling lead; Barb Jewell – potluck coordinator; Denise Hamberger – pie social coordinator; Bree and Bryan Mills – kids’ games lead; Kelley Weaverling – kelp box derby coordinator; Jared Niles – sound; Cordova Electric for putting up the decorations; Cordova Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service/SCA for tent set up and take down; U.S. Coast Guard for presenting the colors; June James for so beautifully singing the national anthem; and Belle Mickelson and her crew for the super fun square dance.

Cathy Long,

Executive Director,

Cordova Chamber of Commerce