Salmon Jam offers many events for youngsters

Educational activities for the young and young at heart, from fish printing to face painting to learning about salmon ecology, are on tap at Small Fry on the ski hill on from 1-3 p.m. on July 16, the second day of the 15th annual Salmon Jam weekend.

The creative and educational activities are all free of charge.

U.S. Force Service events include tests of angling skills with casting roads and a display of real live macroinvertebrates (fish food). Youngsters can learn about salmon ecology in the Copper River watershed through a giant interactive game with the Copper River Watershed Project.

The Prince William Sound Science Center will have a fish printing station and also talk about marine critters found in Prince William Sound.

Race the Wave with Homeland Security’s earthquake simulator and tsunami response interpretive trail, practice hula hooping skills, play parachute games, indulge in face-painted, and complete the Fire Department’s safety obstacle course.

Arts and Crafts tables will have local artists’ work for sale and local businesses, local business owners will have tables providing information about their work, and there will be an open-mix session with musicians.

At 2 p.m. on July 16 Cordova District Fishermen United will provide a fillet demonstration., producing two fillets from a whole sockeye salmon.

The Little Cordova Bakery will have a booth for cookie decorating. Harborside Pizza will have homemade, hand-churned ice cream for sale for hunger festival-goers, and the Snack Shack will have pizza and mac-n-cheese available for purchase. Proceeds help Cordova Arts and Pageants

SMALL FRY

Salmon Jam’s free, fun, educational afternoon

Saturday, July 15, 1-3pm

Ski Hill

Presented by Prince William Sound Science Center with support from the Copper River Watershed Project, U.S. Forest Service, and the Copper River Salmon Jam Festival