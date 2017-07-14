This Week in Photos: Council Awards

Cordova Mayor Clay Koplin presented former city councilman Tom Bailer with a City of Cordova Proclamation of Appreciation for his years of dedicated service on July 5, during the regular city council meeting. Koplin thanks Bailer for using his years of experience on the Cordova Planning and Zoning Commission for the benefit of planning, land development and economic development goals of the city. “Tom had the courage and willingness to confront the tough issues and start the hard conversations that were at times unpopular, but necessary to keep the city on a sustainable path,” Koplin said.

Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

Former Cordova mayor and city councilor Timothy Joyce was recognized by Mayor Clay Koplin during the regular city council meeting July 5 with a City of Cordova Proclamation of Appreciation. His familiarity with how state and federal processes work proved invaluable to him as a councilman and mayor, Koplin said. “Tim is a statesman for Cordova and Alaska, that rare blend of leadership, vision, and presence which few politicians attain.”

Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times