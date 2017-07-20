Washington man pleads guilty to $2.7M Alaska fraud scheme

ANCHORAGE — A 55-year-old Washington state man who defrauded Alaskans out of $2.7 million has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Floyd Mann, Jr., of Puyallup was convicted

Wednesday in Anchorage of 11 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering.

He will be sentenced Dec. 11.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward in a release says Mann told victims he had

won a multimillion-dollar settlement from a class-action lawsuit with a pharmaceutical

company.

He promised victims large returns if they paid his medical bills and expenses related

to the lawsuit.

Mann used victims’ money to gamble and collected more than $1 million in jackpots

while receiving need-based Social Security benefits.

Mann’s wife, 52-year-old Cheryl Mann, was convicted last week in Seattle of one

count of Social Security fraud.