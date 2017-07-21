Copper River Salmon Jam celebrates 15th year

Lowdown Brass Band headlined two days of live music, food and friendship

By
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
-
Tim Irving and Avril Silverman, running partners from Waltham, Mass., tied for first place in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively of the 26.2-mile King Salmon Marathon during the Alaska Salmon Runs July 15. Both completed the course in three hours, 37 minutes and 35 seconds. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Gabriel Low, of Hilo, Hawaii, running on the Copper River Highway in the Coho 10K (6.2-miles) during the Alaska Salmon Runs. Low placed third overall in the race, with a time of 0:41:25. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Alaska Salmon Run headquarters were in the parking lot at the Cordova Community Medical Center. Family and fans cheered runners on as they dashed toward the finish line. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Racers begin the one-mile Smolt Run during Salmon Jam. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Van Standifer, of Eagle River, crosses the finish line to claim first place in the men’s division in the Sockeye Half-Marathon 13.1-mile race, with a time of 1:37:11. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Anchorage resident Kim Baldwin nears the finish line in the Cordova Community Medical Center’s parking lot, in the Coho 10K race. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Zach Hamberger and Andrew Neilson, both of Cordova, run in tandem along the Copper River Highway during the Coho 10K race. Hamberger took first place with a time of 0:37:14, and Neilson placed second with a time of 0:37:44. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Denise Hamberger and her daughter, Lydia Hamberger, racing down Chase Avenue toward the last leg of their race during the Smolt one-mile fun run. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Volunteer Sarah Phillips played parachute games with youngsters during the Small Fry events on Mt. Eyak. Small Fry activities incorporate various fun and educational stations for the kids to interact with. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Marley Young volunteered at the face painting station during Small Fry activities at Salmon Jam. Young painted a small design on the forehead of two-month-old Arcadio Reroma, the son of Amber Nolan, of Cordova. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
A toddler hugs Ruby the Red Salmon at Salmon Jam. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
This youngster looks at aquatic creatures in an aquarium during Small Fry activities during Salmon Jam. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Olivia Kelly, her daughter Evelyn, 3, and Evelyn’s cousin, Seamus Wiese, 3, watch as Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Fish and Wildlife Tech Casey Smyke demonstrates how to sample and age salmon scales during the Small Fry activities on Mt. Eyak. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Fish printing is always a popular activity at Salmon Jam. Volunteers from the Prince William Sound Science Center helped kids apply paint on various types of fish before pressing cloth flags onto the painted fish, resulting in fish print art the kids could take home once the paint dried. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Prince William Sound Science Center volunteers hang fresh fish prints on clotheslines to dry. The event was one of many stations at Salmon Jam’s Small Fry activities. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
A young artist applies paint to a salmon at the fish printing station. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Shae Bowman, operations manager at the Copper River Watershed Project, and CRWP volunteer Danielle Verna, held a trash hunting and collecting contest during Salmon Jam Small Fry events. Kids who collected the most garbage were awarded prizes for their efforts. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Linden O’Toole made giant bubbles on Mt. Eyak during Salmon Jam festivities. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Entertainer Gabriel Low, visiting from Hilo, Hawaii, sang and played his guitar during dinner at Salmon Jam. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Children run after giant bubbles, attempting to be the first to pop them, at Salmon Jam. Linden O’Toole uses fishing poles and line to create the extra-large bubbles. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
People gathered to meet friends, eat and listen to a variety of music during the 15th annual Copper River Salmon Jam Festival, on Mt. Eyak. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Ryleigh Jones seals Cordova Rocks, painted by Small Fry participants at Salmon Jam. The rock painting booth was coordinated by Ryleigh’s mom and artist Jessicca Hoover, and sponsored by the Native Village of Eyak. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Hungry people lined up to fill their plates during Salmon Jam’s barbecued salmon dinner, which featured entries submitted to the Taste of Cordova contest, held just prior to the meal. Dishes included Roast Goose with Stink Currant Jelly and Wild Rice Stuffing, Sweet and Sour Cranberry Crumble, and Port Kippered Salmon, among many others. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
The Alaska Salmon Runs’ Race Coordinator Kristin Carpenter, announces the top three winners of the day’s races after dinner. Place awards were given to the top three male and top three female finishers of each event.   Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Naturalist/Artist Mavis Muller and her finished Water Matters basket at Salmon Jam July 15. Muller said she worked for more than 80 hours making the Salmon Jam basket, an interactive art piece which was burned in honor of precious waterways, later that night. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Charlotte Westing gave a fist pump as she received Taste of Cordova honors, and her prize, in the Fabulous Flora category, for her Sweet and Sour Cranberry Crumble dish at Salmon Jam. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Salmon Jam participants gathered on Mt. Eyak at about 11 p.m., to witness Mavis Muller’s burning basket art. The basket, Water Matters, embellished with a plethora of messages inscribed on leaves, natural fibers, wood shavings and paper, was set on fire, releasing the positive messages into the universe, Muller said. Photo by Sarah Phillips/For The Cordova Times
Water Matters – Basket of Gratitude and Celebration, is the 37th and latest piece of interactive, impermanent woven art created by Mavis Muller, an artist and naturalist from Homer.   The basket was lit on fire near 11 p.m., on July 15. Photo by Sarah Phillips/For The Cordova Times
Adelaide and Lorelai Botz, with their mom Krysta Williams, took part in the one-mile Smolt Fun Run/Walk. “I've always enjoyed running and this is a great way to share that with my daughters in a way that's fun for them, too,” Williams said. Photo courtesy Krysta Williams/For The Cordova Times
Musicians Jessica Smyke, Belle Mickelson, Linda Crider and June James performed at Salmon Jam on Saturday night, July 15. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

Cordova was hopping July 14-15, as the Copper River Salmon Jam – celebrating Copper River salmon – kicked off its 15th year on Mt. Eyak with music, food prepared by some of the town’s best cooks, and fun for folks of every age.

It’s a time when people put on their dancing shoes and head up the hill to relax with friends, listen to their favorite bands and discover new musicians.

The music was loud and proud on Friday, Salmon Jam’s opening night.

The  Lowdown Brass Band from Chicago headlined the July 14 line-up, with more music by Doug Bistrow, Out the Road, Evan Standifer, Eric Manzer, Steve Schoonmaker, Parlor in the Round, and Beer Money.

Runners were ready the next morning for the start of the Alaska Salmon Runs.

The King Salmon Marathon began at 7:15 a.m., with competitors covering 26.2 miles out the road on the Copper River Highway. Other races followed shortly thereafter.

Approximately 200 runners raced in five events, including the marathon, the Sockeye Half-Marathon, Coho 10K, Humpy 5K and Smolt One-Mile Fun Run/Walk.

“About 80 runners traveled from the Lower 48, and other parts of Alaska, to visit Cordova and participate in our running events,” said Kristin Carpenter, race coordinator. The top three finishers in each event were honored with awards that night at the Alaska Salmon Run barbecue.

The Small Fry happenings took place on the hill midafternoon Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with various games and learning activities for children.

Jessicca Hoover and her daughter, Ryleigh Jones, had a Cordova Rocks painting booth, sponsored by the Native Village of Eyak.

“We went out and collected rocks – at least 200 of them, maybe more,” Hoover said. “We had a tote full of rocks to paint. I thought I’d have rocks leftover for our family, but we didn’t. It was fun.”

Other kids’ booths included a litter collection contest organized by the Copper River Watershed Project, a fish scale sampling station where a salmon’s age could be determined by looking at the scales led by volunteers from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, a fish printing booth organized by the Prince William Sound Science Center, an interactive giant parachute game, hula-hoop lessons, hand-churned ice cream provided by Harborside Pizza, giant bubbles being blown on the hill by local volunteer Linden O’Toole, and many more educational stations.

Saturday afternoon LDB held a New Orleans Second-Line Basic Brass Music Workshop from 4-5 p.m., in the ski hill’s snack shack.

The annual Taste of Cordova wild food cook-off competition later that evening was spearheaded by event coordinator Caitlin McKinstry.

The event coincided with the Alaska Salmon Runs’ salmon barbecue dinner. Wild food entries, once judged, were included in the evening’s feast.

Prizes were bestowed upon Cordova Mayor Clay Koplin, for the best presentation, for his Roast Goose with Stink Currant Jelly and Wild Rice Stuffing; and to Charlotte Westing in the Fabulous Flora category, for her Sweet and Sour Cranberry Crumble. Dan Gagnon won for his Port Kippered Salmon in the Denali Brewed category, and Lance Westing won the King of Fish title for his Oscar Dyson Pickled Copper River Red. Diane Wiese took Best in Show, for her Copper River Poke Stack.

Judges were Christa Hoover, Copper River Marketing Association; Mary Smith, founder and editor of Edible Alaska magazine; and the lead singer of Beer Money, and overall friend of Salmon Jam, Kevin Worrell.

“They had a very hard time selecting the winners,” McKinstry said. “We had about 25 entries featuring smoked, cured, pickled, ceviched, and poked salmon; berries; and even a barnacle dish. I heard from Kevin that they chose Mayor Koplin’s dish as best presentation because they were impressed that someone roasted a whole goose for display.”

On Saturday night the line-up included new performers Marie and Alana Esguerra, YOUJAZZ, Gabriel Low, local band Linda Crider and Friends, Insider, Brothers Kaloku and Keawe, the Shane Jonas Band, Tyson James Super Funtime Bluegrass Band, and encore performances by Parlor in the Round, and headliners Lowdown Brass Band.

The LDB once again got people dancing with their talented brand of funk; the addition of their brass instruments adding a catchy, unique sound to their foot stomping, wriggly rhythm.

Next, Salmon Jam partygoers gathered near 11 p.m. that night to witness Mavis Muller’s burning basket art.

The basket, Water Matters, embellished with a plethora of messages inscribed on leaves, natural fibers, bark, wood shavings and little pieces of paper, was set afire, releasing the positive messages into the universe as it burned.

It took Muller more than 80-hours to weave the basket in front of the Cordova Center earlier that week.

“The mesmerizing woven sculpture, Water Matters, of Gratitude and Celebration, is transposed by smoke, sparks and flames. Imagine, in your ears, the crackling fire and the Lowdown Brass Band playing a slow, harmonious spiritual to point our hearts in the right direction, visual and acoustic bliss,” she said.

Salmon Jam is not quite over yet.  A Salmon Jam photo contest is underway, with submissions due by July 31.

All entries must be from Salmon Jam festivals both in current and past years.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Hungry Humpies – best food shots; Chummy Times – people having a great time at the festival; Soulful Sockeye – showing musicians tearing it up; Sporty Silvers – all about action shots; Joyful Juveniles – cutest kid shots; Klassic Kings – a throwback to Salmon Jam festivals past; and one overall people’s choice award will be picked, with the prize of free entry into next year’s fest.

For complete contest rules, visit the Copper River Salmon Jam’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/salmonjam

Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson is a staff writer and photographer for The Cordova Times. She has been writing in one form or another for 30-plus years and has had a longstanding relationship with The Cordova Times starting in 1989. She's been an Alaskan since 1976 and first moved to Cordova in 1978. She's lived in various West Texas towns; in Denver, Colorado; in McGrath, Cordova, Galena, Kodiak, Wasilla, Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and in Bangalore, India. She has two children and three grandchildren. She can be reached at cgibbens-stimson@thecordovatimes.com or follow her on Instagram @alaskatoindia.

