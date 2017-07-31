Alaska senator unfazed by Trump tweet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Twitter admonishment from President Donald Trump didn’t faze Alaska’s senior senator, who was one of two Republicans who opposed moving forward with legislation to replace Obamacare.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski “really let the Republicans, and our country down yesterday.”

Murkowski says she’s comfortable with her decision. And she said she told the president before the vote that her commitment was to Alaskans first.

That doesn’t mean Murkowski doesn’t have critics in Alaska.

Judy Eledge is the president of a GOP women’s club. She says Murkowski is usually a sure vote — for the Democrats.

___

Associated Press writers Becky Bohrer in Juneau and Mark Thiessen in Anchorage contributed to this report.