Alaska Public Offices Commission penalizes Homer group

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Public Offices Commission has assessed a $725 penalty against Heartbeat of Homer – Assembly Recall, the political group that registered to advocate for recalling three Homer City Council members.

The Homer News (http://bit.ly/2tS1jcl) reported Friday the Alaska Public Offices Commission claims in a July 20 letter Heartbeat of Homer filed Independent Expenditure reports 29 days late.

The Alaska Public Offices Commissions says Heartbeat of Homer reported expenditures made June 1 and June 10 in a July 10 Independent Expenditure report. Three corrected reports also show expenditures made June 12 and June 15. The Alaska Public Offices Commission Campaign Disclosure Coordinator Tom Lopez says Political groups can report expenditures made over a short period of time, but the reports must be made within 10 days of the first expenditure.