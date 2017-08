Gov. Bill Walker has reappointed Tomi Marsh, of Ketchikan, to the harvester seat on the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute’s board of directors.

Her new term began on July 7, and runs until July 1, 2020.

Marsh is the owner/operator of the F/V Savage and is enrolled in the University of Fairbanks’ Rural Development Program.

The ASMI board promotes seafood and by-products harvested in Alaska for sale, and develops market-oriented quality specifications.