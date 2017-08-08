UPDATE: Four rescued from sinking seiner

Four crewmembers aboard the seiner All In were rescued on Aug. 4 when their fishing vessel capsized near South Knight Island in Prince William Sound, Coast Guard officials said.

All four people on board the 52-foot All In were hauling in the vessel’s nets at the time of the capsize, the Coast Guard said. They were rescued by crew of the fishing vessel Trail Blazer. No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard officials said on Aug. 7 that a company had been hired to conduct salvage operations. The All In, homeported in Kenai, had been secured and mitigation efforts were employed to prevent pollution during salvage.

The All In, which had capsized and partially submerged off shore of South Knight Island between Point Helen and Hogan Bay, was scheduled to be towed on Aug. 7 to a more sheltered location to further assist with safe salvage and pollution control operations, said Lt.j.g. Carlos Quintero.

The vessel has a fuel capacity of 1,500 gallons and had no fish on board at the time of the incident. No pollution was reported.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Valdez was coordinating with the vessel owner to recover the All In and ensure the safety and protection of the marine environment. Cause of the incident remains under investigation.