Boom deployed to absorb sheen from fishing vessel

The partial sinking of the fishing vessel Stoic in Unakwik Inlet in Prince William Sound on Aug. 7 is under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.

All four crew onboard the vessel were rescued by good Samaritans in the fishing vessel Peggy Joe, with no injuries reported.

The Coast Guard Aviation Detachment Cordova deployed a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, which confirmed that the vessel was partially sunk in Unakwik Inlet, surround by a sheen.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Valdez, working with Coast Guard Sector Anchorage and Alaska Maritime Response to mitigate the pollution, deployed two types of boom and additional sorbent pads, the Coast Guard said Aug. 11.

Alaska Maritime Response also established positive buoyancy on the Stoic by installing floats to prevent it from sinking.

“Responders acted swiftly to prevent this marine casualty from threatening the environment,” said Lt. Aaron Riutta, spokesman for Marine Safety Unit Valdez.

The situation is being monitored and the incident remains under investigation.