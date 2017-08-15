EPA acts to close Alaska motor vehicle waste disposal well

ANCHORAGE — The Environmental Protection Agency says it has closed an illegal motor vehicle waste disposal well at a Fairbanks business.

The EPA last year inspected Stepping Stone Builders, Inc., and found three vehicle maintenance shops with floor drains illegally connected to a septic system.

The EPA says the company agreed to close the disposal well and pay a $36,500 penalty.

A message left Friday with Stepping Stone Builders was not immediately returned.

Disposal wells can contaminate underground sources of drinking water with oil, antifreeze, brake fluid and other hazardous chemicals.

EPA banned vehicle waste disposal wells in 2000 and required all existing wells in Alaska to be closed by 2005.

The EPA says it’s working with state authorities to close an estimated 200 banned vehicle waste disposal wells in Alaska.