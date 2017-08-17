Around Town: What’s happening in Cordova

Movie night

The North Star Theater and Cordova Community Center team present the movie “The Lost City of Z” Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. in the North Star Theater. Proceeds benefit programs for kids at the Cordova Public Library.

Back-to-school Kids’ Clothing Drive

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is hosting a free back to school clothing giveaway at the church on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rummage sale

The Cordova Church of the Nazarene is holding a rummage and “stuff-a-bag for $5” sale at the old library building on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. Proceeds will help support Church of the Nazarene missionaries.

Art exhibition at Reluctant Fisherman

Work by artist Acacia Hagenson is on display at Reluctant Fisherman Inn’s heART Wall, located in the dining room. The exhibit features Hagenson’s mixed media artwork. Her one-of-a-kind creations are limited edition, and 25 percent of all proceeds will be donated to Cordova High School’s art department. The exhibition will be on display for a month.

Skyboys photo exhibit

The photo exhibit “Skyboys,” continues in the Copper River Gallery. This exhibit of the early aviation pioneers of the Copper River Delta and Wrangell regions is a tie-in with author Katherine Ringsmuth’s book by the same name. The show continues through Aug. 26.

Smoke n’ Guns

The Cordova Chapter of Friends of NRA’s fundraising pre-event Smoke ‘n’ Guns is Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Powder House. The free event is open to the public. For more information stop by or call the Powder House at 907-424-3529. Funds raised support local shooting sports, educational programs and range development.

Cordova Chapter FNRA Annual Banquet

Cordova’s annual Friends of the NRA banquet is Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Powder House. Tickets are on sale at the Powder House or call 907-424-3529. Funds raised support shooting sports, educational programs and range improvements.

Plastics recycling event

The next plastic recycling event is Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Alaska Commercial Company parking lot. Drop off your CLEAN #1 and #2 plastics at that time. Those wishing to help can sign up to volunteer for a shift via http://doodle.com/poll/zzqh2ipxr2p2c4x3.

Kids’ Movie Night Out

The Cordova Coast Guard Spouses Association presents Kids’ Night Out Aug. 25, at 6 p.m., at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. The movie, “The Boss Baby” starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and snacks will be sold. Children 6 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver 13-years-old, or older.

Celebration of Life

A celebration of Sully Sullivan’s life will take place at noon on Aug. 26 in the Cordova Center. Please join Rocky Stone to share stories and friendship, and celebrate Sully’s life during a potluck gathering. Contact Barb Jensen at 907-253-3867 to coordinate food dishes for the event.

Victims needed

The Alaska Department of Transportation, city of Cordova and Weapons of Mass Destruction 101st Civil Service Team need 30 “victims” for an airplane emergency drill from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Call Katherine Mead 907-429-7177 if you are interested in participating. Snacks will be provided.

Swap, sell, or giveaway

The Hidden Treasures swap, sell, or giveaway event will take place Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Homeport Christian Center. Thirteen tables are available. Call 907-424-7294 or 907-424-3465 to reserve a table.

City council meeting

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Cordova Center, in rooms A and B. For more information call the city clerk’s office at 424‐6248 or email cityclerk@cityofcordova.net.

Please conserve water

The city of Cordova requests that residents do their part to conserve water, as processors are currently using an average of three million gallons of water a day. In July, the city provided 85.648 million gallons of water to processors, businesses and residents. Make sure water isn’t left running unnecessarily at home, and watch for leaks. Report any leaks to the city’s water division at 424-6338.

Alaska Souvenirs opening

Cordova artist Karl Becker’s watercolor exhibit “Alaskan Souvenirs” is showing at the Conoco-Philips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University’s Grant Hall in Anchorage. For more information contact Karl Becker at k.becker.watercolors@gmail.com.

Tony Hoover’s art on display

Robert A. “Tony” Hoover’s artwork is on display at the Ilanka Cultural Center. The show will remain featured in the gallery until further notice. Ilanka Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and located at 110 Nicholoff Way.

