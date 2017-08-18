Ready for some flag football!By Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson - August 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Cordova’s flag football season culminates Aug. 26 at 1 p.m., when the Seahawks take on the 49’ers during their Super Bowl game. The public is invited to the grassy field on Whitshed Road to witness the action. 1 of 6 Flag football players Travis Kuhn, J.T. Anderson, Teagan O'Rourke and Marcus Holley, on the Seahawks’ team, warmed up prior to kickoff of game four of the season Aug. 12. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times During the first half of the Aug. 12 flag football game, Xavier Russin, of the 49’ers, eludes two Seahawk defenders for a 30-yard run. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Travis Kuhn, playing for the Seahawks, breaks away from 49’ers’ defenders Xavier Russin and Kaiden Graves, enroute to the tying touchdown as time expired in the first half of play during the Aug. 10 flag football game. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Micah Philips, playing for the 49’ers, receives the hand-off from teammate Kaiden Graves for a 10-yard gain through the second half of play during the Aug. 12 flag football game. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Seahawk defenders Teagan O'Rourke, Bastien Wagner and J.T. Anderson matched up with the 49’ers’ wide receivers Lilly Kuhn, Xavier Russin and Micah Phillips, during an extra point try Aug. 12. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Seahawks’ quarterback Teagan O'Rourke attempts to evade the pass rush of 49’ers’ defender Lilly Kuhn during the Aug. 12 flag football game. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Related StoriesFlag football comes to townCordova Chronicles: Some Things Never Change – Or Do They?