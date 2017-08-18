Ready for some flag football!

Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
-

Cordova’s flag football season culminates Aug. 26 at 1 p.m., when the Seahawks take on the 49’ers during their Super Bowl game. The public is invited to the grassy field on Whitshed Road to witness the action. 

Flag football players Travis Kuhn, J.T. Anderson, Teagan O'Rourke and Marcus Holley, on the Seahawks’ team, warmed up prior to kickoff of game four of the season Aug. 12. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
During the first half of the Aug. 12 flag football game, Xavier Russin, of the 49’ers, eludes two Seahawk defenders for a 30-yard run. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Travis Kuhn, playing for the Seahawks, breaks away from 49’ers’ defenders Xavier Russin and Kaiden Graves, enroute to the tying touchdown as time expired in the first half of play during the Aug. 10 flag football game. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Micah Philips, playing for the 49’ers, receives the hand-off from teammate Kaiden Graves for a 10-yard gain through the second half of play during the Aug. 12 flag football game. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Seahawk defenders Teagan O'Rourke, Bastien Wagner and J.T. Anderson matched up with the 49’ers’ wide receivers Lilly Kuhn, Xavier Russin and Micah Phillips, during an extra point try Aug. 12. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Seahawks’ quarterback Teagan O'Rourke attempts to evade the pass rush of 49’ers’ defender Lilly Kuhn during the Aug. 12 flag football game. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson is a staff writer and photographer for The Cordova Times. She has been writing in one form or another for 30-plus years and has had a longstanding relationship with The Cordova Times starting in 1989. She's been an Alaskan since 1976 and first moved to Cordova in 1978. She's lived in various West Texas towns; in Denver, Colorado; in McGrath, Cordova, Galena, Kodiak, Wasilla, Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and in Bangalore, India. She has two children and three grandchildren. She can be reached at cgibbens-stimson@thecordovatimes.com or follow her on Instagram @alaskatoindia.

