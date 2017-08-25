Frohnapfel awarded Coast Guard Foundation scholarship

Erin Frohnapfel, daughter of Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Mark Frohnapfel, of Cordova, has been awarded a Coast Guard Foundation scholarship, which she will use for her studies this fall at Gonzaga University, in Spokane, Wash.

She is one of 166 recipients this year of the scholarship program.

The scholarships benefit children of enlisted men and women serving or who have served in the Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

Combined with 10 multi-year scholarship recipients and three Fallen Heroes Scholars, the foundation is currently supporting 179 students with a half-million dollars in funding this year. More information about the program is at www.coastguardfoundation.org