Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 8-11-17 thru 8-17-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

AUGUST 11, Friday:

1:26 p.m. Caller reported oil absorbent pads are being blown away. Fire officer responded collecting the oil pads.

AUGUST 12, Saturday:

3:30 a.m. While on patrol an officer noticed a man in the middle of the road looking up with an unknown object in his hands. Officer stopped and spoke with the individual who stated it was his phone and was checking the weather. 11:48 a.m. Caller reported that she was missing a yellow transmitter for a dog collar.

AUGUST 13, Sunday:

4:32 a.m. Individual reported a man passed out behind a local building and couldn’t talk or move. Officer responded and transported the intoxicated individual to his bunkhouse. 7:00 a.m. Caller reported an alarm sounding at a neighbors house but could not locate it. Officer responded but alarm stopped when he arrived.

AUGUST 14, Monday:

5:59 a.m. Caller reported a crewmember was having severe abdominal pain and would be returning to dock. Ambulance responded and transported patient to the hospital. 10:16 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a medical transport from the hospital to the airport. Ambulance responded and transported patient to the airport. 10:08 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a woman who was non responsive but breathing normally. Officers and medics responded and patient was transported to the hospital.

AUGUST 15, Tuesday:

12:10 a.m. Caller reported kids lighting fireworks in city limits. Officers patrolled the area but did not locate anyone lighting fireworks. 1:14 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a medical transport from the hospital to the airport. Ambulance responded and transported the patient. 9:50 a.m. Caller reported that there has been a group of people hanging out in a covered area at night and wanted officer to be aware and keep an eye out. Incident was noted.

AUGUST 16, Wednesday:

Nothing to report.

AUGUST 17, Thursday:

12:00 p.m. Individual came into the station and reported she was assaulted by her ex-fiancé. Case still under investigation. 4:10 p.m. Caller reported three kids were walking home after trying to contact there parents and would like an officer to check it out. Officer patrolled the area but did not locate any kids. 7:11 p.m. Deric Goodlow, age 21 of Stockton, California, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for Theft 3. Bail was set at $500.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV :

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.