Steller sea lion pup born at SeaLife Center

There’s a new addition to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward: a Steller sea lion pup named Kuliak, born to Eden and Pilot.

The male pup, born on June 22, weighed 50 pounds at one week, and by Aug. 12 had gained another 37 pounds.

The fourth Steller sea lion pup ever born at the center, and the fourth born in a North American facility since the 1980s, Eden made his public debut at a naming celebration on Aug. 18. He was named for Cape Kuliak, a Steller sea lion rookery at Katmai National Park.

Both Eden and Kuliak are doing well, said ASLC director of Animal Health Dr. Carrie Goertz.

“Having pups around is a lot of fun,” Goertz said.

“Watching them learn about the world around them and seeing their personalities develop is so enjoyable. He’s strong, healthy, and reaching all the developmental milestones we observed with his siblings.”

ASLC is permitted by the National Marine Fisheries Service for scientific research with Steller sea lions, some populations of which are listed as endangered. ASLC is studying population dynamics, foraging behavior, reproductive biology and maternal care of these sea lions.

Eden was given routine checkups and periodic ultrasounds throughout her pregnancies. Both mother and pup are in good health and being given time to nurture and bond within a private, monitored environment before joining the other Steller sea lions at the center.