Ailing crewmember airlifted from trawler

An ailing crewmember aboard the183-foot fishing vessel Unimak was medevaced by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew on Aug. 26 and taken to the Cold Bay Clinic for emergency medical treatment.

Crew aboard the Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoisted the ill crewman from the Unimak, 46 miles northwest of Cold Bay.

Coast Guard District 17 Command Center watchstanders in Juneau received notification from Health Force Partners saying a Unimak crewman had symptoms of dizziness and weakness, along with general confusion, and a Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac.

“The C-130 aircrew was able to relay real-time information to our district command watchstanders, which enabled the helicopter aircrew to focus on safely hoisting and providing medical care for the patient,” said Lt. Me Peters, Air Station Kodiak public affairs officer.

Weather on scene at the time was 12 mile an hour winds with 10-foot seas.