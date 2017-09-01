Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 8-18-17 thru 8-24-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

AUGUST 18, Friday:

8:46 a.m. Caller requested a fire officer do a test at his home. He stated that since moving in he had got sick. Fire officer later responded to do Co2 test. 9:02 a.m. Caller requested that speed limit signs be posted on a road to control speeding drivers. Officer spoke with caller and speed monitor will be placed on that road later in the week. 1:38 p.m. Individual came to the station and requested that officer patrol around a certain area as she had seen someone sleeping in the doorway of a building. 1:39 p.m. Individual came to the station to report his phone missing. Incident was noted. 3:50 p.m. Caller reported that someone had stolen her rain pants from a coat rack. She stated that they were small light blue Columbia and that they were taken earlier that day. Investigation in still on going. 8:29 p.m. Caller reported a car parked too close to a corner. Officer spoke with vehicle owner and vehicle was moved.

AUGUST 19, Saturday:

Nothing to report.

AUGUST 20, Sunday:

12:35 a.m. Officer observed a small dog in front of the station. Dog was taken in and owner later came and picked up the dog. 10:20 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for his daughter who had taken a pain pill and was acting suspiciously, but was conscious and breathing but not alert. Officer and ambulance responded and transported the individual to the hospital. 10:53 a.m. Caller reported that he and a companion had been taken against their will by an employer and would not turn around or let them out of the vehicle until they reached the hospital due to his companion stating he was sick. Officer responded and spoke with both parties and advised them that they could refuse treatment if they didn’t want it and to contact their employer for transport to the airport.

AUGUST 21, Monday:

Nothing to report.

AUGUST 22, Tuesday:

Nothing to report.

AUGUST 23, Wednesday:

2:30 a.m. Heidi Wiese, age 19, of Cordova was cited for Minor Consumption of Alcohol. 1:25 p.m. Tillman Atkins, age 53,of Cordova was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol on First St.

AUGUST 24, Thursday:

1:30 p.m. Individuals came to the station to report they had been in a motor vehicle accident. 4:53 p.m. Caller reported a threatening situation. Officer spoke with responsible party about his actions. 11:54 p.m. Caller reported two people were trying to beat up another. Officer spoke with all parties and the dispute was resolved.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV :

DMV HOURS: Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.