Ravn Alaska will temporarily suspend scheduled Dash 8 service between Cordova and Anchorage on Oct. 1, with plans to resume seasonal service no later than May 1, the company said Sept. 8.

“We never want to make hard or unpopular decisions concerning scheduling and operational changes in ways that inconvenience our customers,” said William Walsh, sales, marketing and public relations manager for Ravn. “However, we need to generate income beyond expenses, and when a flight is not performing in that way, we have to make scheduling changes.”

Ravn definitely wants to continue to hear from the community on this matter, he said.

“It’s unsettling for Cordovans to not be able to get in and out on Ravn,” said Jim Kacsh, president of the Cordova Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s nice to have the option of Ravn, but it’s a business decision they have to make.

“We’d like to make the off season the on season, bring more business to town. If they had a reason to keep flying I’m sure they would.”

The company currently offers two flights a day on Monday through Friday, and one flight Sunday. No flights are scheduled on Saturday.

Dash 8 aircraft can accommodate up to 37 passengers.

Ravn is working with its passengers and the community to reduce the impact of this decision, said David Pflinger, chief executive officer for the air carrier.

Ravn is aware of the impact these changes have on its passengers and is committed to ensuring all affected passengers will be provided alternative travel options, he said.

Passengers who have purchased a ticket to or from Cordova have been contacted and offered an alternative option on Alaska Airlines or a full refund, he said.

Those with questions may contact Ravn customer relations at 1-907-266-8394.