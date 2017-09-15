The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 9-1-17 thru 9-7-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SEPTEMBER 1, Friday:

9:30 a.m. Caller requested a welfare check be done on her son as she stated she received a message saying he would be leaving to Anchorage for the hospital but hadn’t arrived and would like an officer to check on him. Officer later seen the caller’s son at the airport. 3:10 p.m. Caller reported a group of people smoking something suspicious. Caller stated she waited until they had left before she did. 5:53 p.m. Individual came to the station and reported a registered sex offender had made comments to her daughter. Statement was taken and filed. 7:26 p.m. Caller reported a red truck had dumped a couch and chair into the burn pile.

SEPTEMBER 2, Saturday:

3:29 a.m. Caller reported when he came home he found a man asleep who does not live there. Officer responded finding the man to be having a medical issue. The home owner does not want to press charges. 8:57 a.m. Caller reported his tires have been slashed during the night. Officer responded and investigated the situation.

SEPTEMBER 3, Sunday:

Nothing to report.

SEPTEMBER 4, Monday:

2:07 p.m. Caller requested an officer because he and his wife are arguing and he fears things might become violent. Officer responded separating both parties for the evening.

SEPTEMBER 5, Tuesday:

6:15 p.m. Caller reported the storm drains around town are beginning to plug up due to the weather. The City Shop was advised and took care of the situation. 6:24 p.m. Caller reported that he found a live 5-foot snake under his truck coiled up and trying to strike him. Caller reported they had dispatched the snake. 7:24 p.m. Caller reported trees had fallen over and are being moved. 7:44 p.m. Caller reported that tin roofing behind the old library was about to blow away. The responsible party was updated of the situation. 8:12 p.m. Caller reported a tree had fallen onto a power line. City Shop and CEC was updated and fixed the situation. 9:38 p.m. Caller reported he watched a seiner drift out of the harbor and wash up onto spike island. The Harbor Master was updated along with the USCG. 9:43 p.m. Caller reported a boat at the New Harbor had gotten loose and is now leaning on a bow picker. Harbor Master was updated and took care of the situation.

SEPTEMBER 6, Wednesday:

6:04 a.m. Caller reported a man broke into a business during the night and is asleep in the dining room. Officers responded arresting Cody Sherrill, 22 of Hereford AZ, for Criminal Trespass 2 and Criminal Mischief 5.

SEPTEMBER 7, Thursday:

1:31 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for his wife. Ambulance responded and transported the patient to the hospital.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV :

DMV HOURS: Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations and citations.

