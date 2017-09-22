The Cordova Times wants to hear from you in our readership survey

Dear readers,

It’s been nearly a year and a half since the Native Village of Eyak purchased The Cordova Times. We have accomplished a lot in that time. We have doubled the number of copies of the newspaper we print to meet growing demand.

A little over a year ago we launched a brand new website for thecordovatimes.com where readers can find something new seven days a week. It seems readers are finding reasons to come back because the web traffic numbers continue to grow, with unique users eclipsing our print copies by tenfold.

We have expanded our news offerings to include statewide and national news including some from the Associated Press. We have grown our comics and puzzle offerings, and added horoscopes to the newspaper. We heard you when you asked us to bring back Laine Welch’s Fish Factor column, the seafood recipe of the week and more information about local events.

We heard you when you said the price of the print edition was too high, cut the price in half to just $2, and brought back the classic masthead.

Our readership, our presence and our conversations on social media are growing.

It’s no secret that it’s a challenging world for newspapers in a day and age where much information is free and fast. But we are working hard to adapt, grow and continue to bring you the quality journalism you know and expect from Prince William Sound’s oldest newspaper.

Now it’s time for us to hear from you. How can we serve you better? What kinds of stories do you want to see more of? Or less of? How are you using the paper?

Please take a few minutes to participate in The Cordova Times readership survey. Tell us more about you so we can serve you better. Your valuable feedback will help us continue to improve and grow.

Click here to take readership survey online.

Thank you in advance for taking a few moments out of your day to participate. And thank you for reading The Cordova Times.

— Annette Potter

Managing editor, The Cordova Times

apotter@thecordovatimes.com