ANCHORAGE — A Willow man suffered life-threatening exposure injuries after he became stranded under his pickup.

Alaska State Troopers say 58-year-old Keith Preston Stephens was rushed to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.

Troopers on Saturday night received a report of a pickup in a ditch at Mile 39 Willow Fishhook road.

Witnesses found Stephens unresponsive beneath the truck.

Investigators say Stephens apparently drove into the ditch and slipped in the snow as he got out, ending up under the truck.

Troopers say he spent hours in sub-zero temperatures.