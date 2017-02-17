Lady Wolverines battle 3A teams at Valdez tournament

The Valdez Elks tournament has always featured tough competition, and this year’s 40th edition of the winter classic was no different. Cordova’s Lady Wolverines faced three former 3A opponents in three days.

CHS opened against host Valdez on Feb. 9. The Buccaneers jumped out to a 21-3 advantage after one quarter, and Buc Coach Doug Fleming played everyone as Valdez raced to a 55-12 win. Jieller Tabara and Edrea Navarro were the only Lady Wolverines to score, with 6 points apiece. Bobbi Mott and Jade Watts led Valdez with 13 apiece.

Cordova fared better against Seward. CHS trailed 23-15 at halftime, but lack of depth caught up with them late in the game, as the Seahawks outscored Cordova 15-4 in the final eight minutes to win 51-27. Leigha Peebles, Abby Bourgeois, and Navarro each had 6 points for CHS; Ashley Jackson led Seward with 19.

The Hutchison Hawks topped Cordova 46-30 in third game on Feb. 11. The score was tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter, and CHS trailed by only 5, 22-17, at halftime. Cordova stayed close through the third period, down 31-24 with eight minutes to go, but Hutch put up 15 points in the last quarter to win 46-30. Bourgeois led Cordova with 9 points; Brooke Carter topped Hutchison with 19.

The ACS Lions topped the Wasilla JV’s in the Championship game. Cordova received the Girls Sportsmanship Award for the tournament.

Cordova will play Joe Redington High from Knik here on Feb. 17-18 in a pair of non-conference games, and then close out the regular season at home against Effie Kokrine from Fairbanks.

The Lady Wolverines are now 6-13 overall and 3-5 in Conference Play. The Interior Conference Playoffs will be held at Glennallen on March 9-11.

Individual scoring:

Valdez Elks tournament: Game 1: Cordova: Tabara 6, Navarro 6. Valdez; Watts 13, MacDonald 4, Fleming, C. 2, Johnson 4, Holmes 7, Mott 13, Fleming, J. 6, Macy 4, Franciosi 2. Game 2: Cordova: Bourgeious 6, Tabara 5, Navarro 6, Peebles 6, Vargas 5.

Seward: Moriarty 5, Rose 5, VonBorstel 6, Jackson 19, Lapinskis 12, Petrosius 4. Game 3: Cordova: Bourgeious 9, Tabara 7, Navarro 6, Peebles 6, Vargas 2. Hutchison: Krtiska 5, Carter 19, Flynn 5, Taylor 2, Milk 4, Majors 10.