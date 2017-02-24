Are you using the Alaska Digital Library?

The Cordova Public Library has been participating in this program for a number of years now. Originally called ‘Listen-Alaska,’ the new Alaska Digital Library has been revamped and updated with a refreshed website and a more ‘app’ like experience. The new site is easier and faster to use with some improvements based on comments from users and librarians!

Enhancements include:

Titles now have easy-to-understand availability banners, as well as action links that let you borrow or place holds right away.

You can still use the quick search, advanced search, and search filters to find specific titles or authors in your library’s digital collection.

They’ve also added a new Subjects link and a Collections menu, so you can browse all subjects or explore featured content at your library.

You can now browse and search through your library’s entire digital collection on any device. Previously, any titles that didn’t work on the device you were using at the time were hidden. The new OverDrive shows you everything in your library’s digital collection, with clear messaging about titles that aren’t compatible with your current device. This way, you can borrow or place a hold on any title, from anywhere.

To learn how you can obtain ebooks and audio books and music stop by the library and ask any of our friendly librarians. You can also go to cordovalibrary.org and click on the link on the left hand side of the page and get started!

The Cordova library is open:

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Join us for activities:

Pokemon Club:

4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Board Game Palooza

3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

After School Art

For ages Pre-K to 3rd grade

3-4 p.m. Fridays

Senior Coffee and Books

10-11 a.m. Feb. 28