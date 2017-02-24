Museum Memories

The next series of pictures we publish will be in association with the 2017 Iceworm Tail Clues, since we do LOVE history!

The third clue was: “The ideas kept flowing as they sat at the bar with their libations. The ski race, where could they hold that? The Golden Stairs? Tripod Hill?”

Skiing was an incredibly important pastime in Cordova from the early 1920’s on. The Coast Guard crews stationed here, the Forest Service personnel and all the fisherman and other immigrants of Scandinavian heritage loved to ski. The CGC built the cabin at Tripod Hill and the Coast Guard had a warming hut as well.

This clue could have led you to skiing areas, but the trick here is that Council Street was at one time one of the most popular ski areas in Cordova. A ski jump was created at the top of 4th and Council and folks would ski on down the hill. Again, it would have been impressive if you had found the tail but this might have gotten you focused in on Council Street…if you were in the know!

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society.