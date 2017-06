Salmonfest 2017, Aug. 4-6 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik, is promising to be bigger and better than ever. Famed Ketchikan fishery fun artist Ray Troll, who has been done all previous posters for the music festival celebrating Alaska’s wild salmon and its habitat, has created his seventh poster for 2017. Troll and his band, the Ratfish Wranglers, will also perform at Salmonfest. Photo courtesy of Salmonfest.