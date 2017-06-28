At Your Library: Tips to balance your kids’ media diet

These days, it’s important to find a healthy media diet for your children. Here are some tips from the staff at the Cordova Public Library:

Make intentional decisions about digital media with your kids.

Explore digital media together with young children just as you would play or read a book with them.

Model positive digital media use! Put YOUR phone down.

Let apps inspire “real world play.”

Content matters. Choose high quality digital media that is age appropriate.

Choose media that builds relationships and that inspires interaction.

When searching for story and book digital apps look for:

Meaningful interactive elements that add to the story and don’t distract from the story.

A great story with high quality images.

Plain, highly readable text.

Read-to-me, read-to-myself and voice record options.

Settings for turning on/off music and other sound effects.

When searching for toy and game apps look for:

Apps that are fun to play over and over again.

Offer open-ended play.

Encourage creativity.

Strengthen one or more early literacy practices.

Are age appropriate.

Overall look for:

Intuitive way-finding.

Clean, uncluttered display.

The Cordova Public Library is open:

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library

Summer Reading starts soon!

There will be no Storytime for Little Ones during the summer months.