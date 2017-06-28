At Your Library: Tips to balance your kids’ media diet

These days, it’s important to find a healthy media diet for your children. Here are some tips from the staff at the Cordova Public Library:
- Make intentional decisions about digital media with your kids.
- Explore digital media together with young children just as you would play or read a book with them.
- Model positive digital media use! Put YOUR phone down.
- Let apps inspire “real world play.”
- Content matters. Choose high quality digital media that is age appropriate.
- Choose media that builds relationships and that inspires interaction.
When searching for story and book digital apps look for:
- Meaningful interactive elements that add to the story and don’t distract from the story.
- A great story with high quality images.
- Plain, highly readable text.
- Read-to-me, read-to-myself and voice record options.
- Settings for turning on/off music and other sound effects.
When searching for toy and game apps look for:
- Apps that are fun to play over and over again.
- Offer open-ended play.
- Encourage creativity.
- Strengthen one or more early literacy practices.
- Are age appropriate.
Overall look for:
- Intuitive way-finding.
- Clean, uncluttered display.
The Cordova Public Library is open:
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Closed Mondays
Join us for activities for young and old at your library
Summer Reading starts soon!
There will be no Storytime for Little Ones during the summer months.