Second Grade Detectives Earn Their Badges!

Molly Reggiani’s second grade class worked with Librarian Debbie Carlson to earn their “Library Detective Badges” throughout this past school year. The eager students learned about the difference between fiction and non-fiction books.

The class focused on how to locate items in the Cordova Public Library using the Dewey Decimal System. The detective themed curriculum used spy glasses, invisible ink, scavenger hunts and more.

Mrs. Reggiani’s class voted to use their scholastic points to purchase and donate some new books for the children and youth sections of the Cordova Library!

New Arrivals in Young Adult Fiction

“The Pants Project” by Cat Clarke

“Bull” by David Elliott

“Things I should have known” by Claire Laebnik

“The End of Oz” by Danielle Paige

“Forget Me Not” by Ellie Terry

New Arrivals in Junior and Junior Non-Fiction

“Warren the 13th and the Whispering Woods” by Tania Del Rio

“Girl Code: Gaming, Going Viral and Getting It Done” by Andrea Gonzales

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

Tuesday, July 25 – 10 a.m. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Knit Lit

Tuesday, July 25 7 p.m, A new interactive book club! Now on the reading list is “Watership Down.”