Cordova Public Library Receives Grant

The Cordova Public Library recently was awarded a Public Library Assistance Grant from the Alaska State Library in the amount of $7,000. This grant will assist our library in continuing our Listen Alaska service, now called Alaska Digital Library. This service allows patrons of the Cordova Public Library to access online e-books and audio books from wherever they happen to be and on almost any device.

The funds will also be used for our subscription to our online catalog software as well as our cataloging service which we use online to help us locate materials for Interlibrary loans in other Alaskan libraries.

A minor amount of the funds will be used for small furnishings for the new space as well as assistance with all our programs such as Summer Reading, School Class Visits and Pokemon Club.

Alaska public libraries and combined school public libraries may apply for the Public Library Assistance grant each year. In order to receive this grant, the library must continue to meet a variety of ongoing eligibility requirements. Grant funds may be used to pay staff, purchase library materials, or pay for any other daily operating cost of the library.

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Tuesday, August 29th – 10 a.m. Seniors, Books and Coffee. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Tuesday, August 29th 7 p.m. Knit Lit A new interactive book club!