@ Your Library: New arrivals at the library

The Cordova Public Library staff is constantly working to keep the collection of over 20,000 materials in our library current and fresh and exciting for our patrons. Recently received and now on the shelves are a number of DVD’s including:

Friday Night Lights (Complete Second Season)

Heart Breakers (Professionals con and steal from millionaires and make a mistake by falling in love.)

Lies and Alibis (Alibi service for cheating spouses runs amok with murder in this comedy.)

Pushing Tin (Two air traffic controllers cause hilarious havoc with their careers, marriages and places in their airspace.)

Legend of the Black Scorpion Action epic inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Quigley Down Under (All hallmarks of the classic western are reinvented in this action film.)

Chicago (2002 Best Picture; Two celebrities find themselves sharing space on Chicago’s famed ‘Murderer’s Row.)

My Neighbor Totoro (2002 Best Animated Feature)

Appaloosa (American Western film based on the 2005 novel by crime writer Robert B. Parker)

Left Behind (Apocalyptic genre. Based on a novel by Robert B. Parker.

Gran Torino (American drama film directed and produced by Clint Eastwood)

20 Western Movie Classics (Including Yuma, Sitting Bull, Stampede, Against a Crooked Sky and More.)

And not to leave out the ‘how to’ genre … Elmo’s Potty Time. (A Sesame Street: My First Moments Film)

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. and

Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

New books and new brain games at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Must be over 50 to attend.

Knit Lit

A new interactive book club 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.