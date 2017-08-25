Cordova Volunteer Fire Department upgrades training room

The Cordova Volunteer Fire Department has replaced some of the aging electrical fixtures in their training classroom with new LED retrofit kits.

The volunteers were able to keep the existing fixtures and replace the internals with LED bulbs. Each retro kit cost $25 and allows for an LED fixture. The new bulbs have a life cycle of about 10 years, and will greatly reduce the amount of electricity needed to run the lighting.

The work completed by some of the fire department volunteers improves the light levels in the classroom and helps the city save money. The fire department plans to continue to look at additional fixtures and replace with LEDs as needed.