Alaska Catholic bishops take stand on DACA

Alaska Catholic bishops have come out in support of the federal program that protects from deportation immigrants brought into the United States illegally as children.

The Trump administration has announced it will end the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed illegal immigrants brought into the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from being deported and work permits.

The Alaska Catholic Conference condemned the Trump administration decision to suspend DACA, saying the conference stands in solidarity with the 800,000 people and their families who have been protected under this provision.

“We as a nation are better than this, and Congress must now act to correct this inhumane disrespect of our brothers and sisters in the one family of God,” they said.

“These are not strangers living among us. They are students in our schools, people we see in the grocery store. They are the friends we have in our lives. America is their home,” they said.