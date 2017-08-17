How to Deal with Cyberbullies: Tips from YOUR Library

The Cordova Public Library works with the Alaska State Library and the Alaska Library Association to delve into many areas of Internet use and work hard to stay up to date with the latest technology trends. Cyberbullying is something we should all be aware of and know how to keep ourselves and our children safe and happy.

What is cyber bullying? When a child (or an adult) uses the Internet to:

Send harassing or threatening messages.

Post digitally altered or embarrassing pictures of someone else.

Spread rumors and lies about someone else.

Create web sites that ridicule others.

Hack another user’s profile or pretend to be someone they are not.

What can you do about cyber bullying. There are many options:

Ignore the bully . Delete messages and block the bully from your inbox, buddy lists, and social networking circle.

. Delete messages and block the bully from your inbox, buddy lists, and social networking circle. Report the bully . Who you contact varies with each situation. Possible places to report cyberbullying include parents, Internet service providers, web site administrators, school officials or local law enforcement.

. Who you contact varies with each situation. Possible places to report cyberbullying include parents, Internet service providers, web site administrators, school officials or local law enforcement. Protect yourself. Children should never share their passwords with anyone but their parents or guardians.

For more information on this subject check out the Alaska Library Association’s website on the Internet Circle of Safety at: www.akla.org/safety.

