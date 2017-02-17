Alaska Airlines construction begins Feb. 24

Alaska Airlines will begin extensive remodeling of its Cordova airport terminal on Feb. 24, a project expected to take about two weeks, and cause longer wait times for check in and in luggage drop areas, as well as the security screening checkpoint.

Cargo customers should also anticipate longer wait times, said Sean Langhelm, an airline spokesman and customer service manager at Yakutat.

The Cordova project will involve replacing the terminal floor, remodeling of bathrooms, painting the interior and exterior, and upgrading fixtures to LED lighting, he said.

Denali Construction, of Anchorage, is the general contractor.

Phase one, expected to take seven days, will replace most of the terminal floor. During this period inbound and outbound passengers will be rerouted through the terminal.

Inbound passengers will pick up their checked luggage outside of the cargo area.

Phase two of the floor installation will be a very small section of the terminal and have minimal impact on the normal flow of traffic through the terminal, Langhelm said.

Alaska Airlines has 14 flights in and out of Cordova in an average week.

During the construction period, the airline is advising passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to departure.

Cordova is one of the first Alaska Airlines owned terminals being upgraded, as part of the airlines’ 2020 Great Land Investment Plan.

Over the next five years, the airline plans to spend nearly $100 million for upgrading, and in some cases, expanding the 11 airline-owned terminals throughout the state. In addition, Alaska Airlines is building a new $40 million hangar in Anchorage and converting thee 737-700s to full freighter aircraft. The freighter fleet will primarily serve cargo customers in Alaska, airline officials said.